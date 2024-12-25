"Country's legal system aligns with international law": Pakistan Foreign Office amid criticism over military trials

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 25 : Amid criticism over the recent sentencing of 25 civilians by military courts, Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday defended the country's legal system, saying it complies with international human rights standards, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), Dawn reported.

This response came after concerns raised by the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, who expressed alarm over the military court sentences of civilians involved in the May 9 (2023) riots.

The sentences, handed down on December 21, came after a military court convicted 25 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists for their involvement in violent demonstrations that followed the arrest of PTI leader Imran Khan. The punishments, which range from two to 10 years of imprisonment, sparked international backlash, with particular focus on the use of military courts to try civilians.

A spokesperson for the European Union emphasised that countries benefiting from the EU's Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status, including Pakistan, have voluntarily agreed to uphold 27 core international conventions, including the ICCPR. These conventions, they noted, require a commitment to upholding human rights, and the use of military courts for civilian trials raises concerns about adherence to these standards.

In response, the PTI continued to criticise the military trials, asserting that international concerns were both "well-founded and justified." The party expressed fears that the decision to subject civilians to military trials could damage Pakistan's international standing, potentially isolating the country on the global stage, reported Dawn.

Addressing these concerns, the FO defended the country's legal system, emphasising that it operates in line with international law. In a statement, the FO said that Pakistan's judicial process includes remedies for judicial review by superior courts and guarantees the promotion and protection of human rights. "The verdicts were made under a law enacted by the parliament and in line with the judgment of the Supreme Court," the statement added, reaffirming the government's commitment to uphold the rule of law.

Pakistan also expressed its commitment to fulfilling its obligations under the GSP+ scheme and reiterated its adherence to international human rights conventions. The FO emphasised that Pakistan would continue to engage with international partners, including the European Union, to promote and protect human rights without discrimination or double standards. "We will continue to engage with our international partners including the European Union to uphold the international human rights law," the FO added.

The military court sentences stem from the violence that erupted on May 9, 2023, following the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan. During the riots, protestors targeted military installations, leading to the involvement of military courts in the prosecution of those responsible. On December 21, the military courts sentenced 25 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for their role in the attacks on military property.

The sentences came after the Supreme Court of Pakistan's constitutional bench allowed military courts to proceed with the verdicts for 85 civilians detained in connection with the May 9 riots. Following this decision, those who are eligible for release after serving part of their sentence will be released immediately, while others will be handed over to prison authorities to serve their full term, as outlined by the Supreme Court, Dawn reported.

The military spokesperson confirmed that the sentences were issued after examining all the evidence and ensuring that the accused were granted all legal rights. "All convicts retain the right to appeal and other legal recourses, as guaranteed by the law and the Constitution," the spokesperson said. They further noted that additional sentences for other accused individuals would be announced once the due process is completed.

