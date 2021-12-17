COVID pandemic could end in 2022, WHO scientists claim

The Corona pandemic has been raging around the world for the past two years. The first wave, the second wave, and now the Omicron, have led to spread of the virus in many countries. Many Omicron patients have been found in India, Maharashtra. However, these patients are recovering without any major treatment.

The corona has killed 5.4 million people worldwide so far. But, soon the world will be free of corona. Corona epidemic is expected to end by 2022, WHO scientists predict.

As the new omicron variant of the corona spreads rapidly, it seems surprising that the corona pandemic will end by 2022. However, more than 100 WHO scientists have made important predictions about the future of the corona virus. These 100 scientists have created a report.

By 2022 the number of corona deaths will be zero.

Corona will not be eradicated by 2022, but the pandemic will end.

A pandemic like corona in the new year will be just like a fever-cold disease.

In 2022, several drugs will be developed to prevent corona disease.

Hundreds of Corona drugs will hit the market in the next 3-4 months.

By the end of 2022, the corona had reached the same level as the Spanish flu in 2018 and the swine flu in 2009. 99% of corona patients will be cured at home.

World will be masks free, but sick people will be required to wear masks.