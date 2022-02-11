Covid pandemic has not ended as more variants expected, says WHO's Soumya Swaminathan

COVID-19 third wave in the country seems to have weakened with fresh infections recorded in the last 24 hours dropping below one lakh mark. India has reported 58,077 new cases of COVID-19 and 657 fresh deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

On Friday, World Health Organization's chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, said that the world was not yet at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic as there would be more coronavirus variants. “We have seen the virus evolve, mutate … so we know there will be more variants, more variants of concern, so we are not at the end of the pandemic,” Swaminathan told reporters in South Africa, where she was visiting vaccine manufacturing facilities with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.



