"Created special identity in Dubai through hard work, culture, values": MP CM Yadav lauds Indian diaspora

Dubai [UAE], July 13 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had a jovial meeting with the members of the Indian community in Dubai on Sunday, where he praised them for their hard work, culture and value systems.

Expressing his delight, he wrote on X, "Indians have created a special identity in Dubai through their hard work, culture and values. Today, during my stay in UAE, my heart is filled with joy after meeting Indian brothers, sisters and youth at the Taj Hotel in Dubai. Heartfelt gratitude to all of you for your warmth!"

दुबई में भारतीयों ने अपनी मेहनत, संस्कृति और संस्कारों से विशेष पहचान बनाई है। आज UAE प्रवास के दौरान दुबई स्थित ताज होटल में भारतीय भाई-बहनों और युवाओं से भेंट कर हृदय आनंदित है। आप सभी की आत्मीयता के लिए हार्दिक आभार! #investInmp #InvestMpInUAE pic.twitter.com/2h4FPCkKiG — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 13, 2025

CM Yadav is in Dubai for Global Dialogue 2025.In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office said, "Under the 'Global Dialogue 2025,' with the aim of promoting investment in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav was warmly welcomed and felicitated upon his arrival in Dubai today during his UAE visit."

The official visit to Dubai in the UAE and to Spain is scheduled from July 13 to July 19. The aim of his visit is to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities.

In Dubai, he will meet several well-known people to tell them about the strengths of Madhya Pradesh. He will speak about investment, education, and building strong cultural ties between Madhya Pradesh and Dubai.

Earlier this year, MP CM Yadav was in Japan for bringing in investments in Madhya Pradesh.

While speaking to ANI, he had said, "I am satisfied that we talked to all companies, from Panasonic to Bridgestone, companies that are already working with Madhya Pradesh, must expand their trade and new businesses must join them. There is a good scope for them to motivate them to invest in new scopes based on the way they see the relationship with us."

Madhya Pradesh made a remarkable mark at the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, setting new benchmarks for investment and industrial growth. Held in Bhopal and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24, the summit became a pivotal moment in the state's journey toward becoming a global investment hub. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, the event shattered records, with MoUs worth Rs30.77 Lakh Crore signed, underscoring the growing appeal of Madhya Pradesh to both national and international investors. The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (MPIDC) has also played a pivotal role in shaping the state's infrastructure and facilitating investment opportunities.

The summit witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 25,000 registrations and more than 100 foreign delegates from over 60 countries attending, reflecting the global interest in the state's economic growth. Nine partner countriesCanada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Turkey, Poland, Russia, Rwanda, and the United Kingdomjoined the summit, further amplifying Madhya Pradesh's recognition on the world stage.

The NRI Madhya Pradesh Summit, held as part of GIS 2025, also played an important role in strengthening the state's development. Over 500 NRIs participated, re-engaging with their home state and contributing to its progress. They shared investment proposals and expressed their continued commitment to Madhya Pradesh's growth, highlighting the importance of the NRI community in the state's future development. Madhya Pradesh's success at GIS 2025 demonstrated its potential as India's next major investment and industrial destination.

With record-breaking investments, strategic collaborations, and a clear commitment to sustainable growth, the state is poised to become a key player in the global economic landscape. The summit not only highlighted Madhya Pradesh's existing strengths but also laid the groundwork for continued growth and innovation in the years ahead.

