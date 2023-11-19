"Cricket is sometimes uncertain, but things are looking very solid for India": Bangladesh Foreign Minister

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 19 : As the ODI World Cup 2023 match is going on between India and Australia, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Shahriar Alam said on Sunday that although cricket is sometimes uncertain, things are looking very solid for India.

He further extended his best wishes to the Indian cricket team.

"Cricket is sometimes uncertain, but things are looking very solid for India. Both of these countries have won the World Cup multiple times, so they know how to play the final match," Alam said.

Noting that it's going to be a full house, he emphasized, "We are also waiting."

Moreover, Bangladesh's foreign minister congratulated India for hosting the Cricket World Cup.

"I congratulate India for successfully hosting the Cricket World Cup," he said.

Further highlighting some of his favourite cricketers, Alam commended Mohammad Shami for his brilliant bowling skills and Virat Kohli as a fantastic batsman.

"Of course, we support India...Mohammed Shami is brilliant. His ball travels like a venomous snake. Very fast-moving. A venomous snake kisses the edge of the bat or the stumps...Virat Kohli is fantastic...," Alam stated.

He added, "Indian structure helps these cricketers to excel..."

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Alam further hoped that one day Indian players would play Bangladesh Premier League matches.

"I hope that one-day Indian players will come and play our BPL Matches... it is not a bilateral issue...The government and politicians cannot influence this decision," he said.

India stormed into the finals after a 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course to a massive target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. With New Zealand appearing in control of the chase, Mohammed Shami struck at the right moments to ensure that India reached the final.

In the second semi-final, South Africa made Australia sweat after setting a modest target. Australia skipper Pat Cummins and speedster Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the hosts to a three-wicket win.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (Wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

