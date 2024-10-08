Crown Prince of Sharjah opens 2nd session of consultative council

Dubai [UAE], October 8 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, will inaugurate the second ordinary session of the 11th legislative term of the Sharjah Consultative Council on Thursday morning at the Council's headquarters.

This second session follows the issuance of Emiri Decree No. (56) of 2024 by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, inviting the Sharjah Consultative Council to convene for its second ordinary session of the 11th legislative term, which is scheduled for Thursday, October 10, 2024.

During the first ordinary session of the 11th legislative term, which took place from December 2023 until June 2024, the Sharjah Consultative Council achieved numerous accomplishments. The Council conducted 12 public sessions, where five significant draft laws were discussed, along with three general topics focusing on the policies of various departments and authorities, including the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, the Sharjah Fisheries Authority, and the Department of Islamic Affairs.

These discussions led to the formulation of 20 recommendations that embody the members' perspectives and ideas aimed at achieving comprehensive development in the emirate and improving the overall performance and quality of services.

The sessions were marked by active participation from both male and female members, with 55 members requesting to speak. Throughout the sessions, there were a total of 150 contributions from members, reflecting a robust engagement and dedication to thoroughly and comprehensively address various issues.

Members posed 144 questions covering different aspects of community affairs in the Emirate of Sharjah and the operations of governmental institutions, with the aim of enhancing transparency and activating parliamentary oversight of government performance. The statistics also revealed that there were 95 notable and high-quality contributions from members regarding the draft laws.

The Council's committees, including those focused on Legislative and Legal Affairs, Appeals, Proposals, and Complaints; Financial, Economic, and Industrial Affairs; Education, Youth, Culture, and Media; Health, Labour, and Social Affairs; Islamic Affairs, Endowments, Municipalities, Security, and Public Facilities; Family Affairs; and the Recommendations Drafting Committee, convened 49 meetings to discuss various topics and develop suitable recommendations and reports.

The committees enhanced their field activities through 22 visits, during which they assessed the progress of operations in various institutions and facilities, enabling them to identify challenges and accomplishments on the ground.

Furthermore, the Bureau of the Council held five meetings to coordinate efforts and guide parliamentary work in the interests of the emirate.

During its first session, the Consultative Council received 39 proposals for development across various sectors, in addition to addressing 61 personal and electronic complaints. (ANI/WAM)

