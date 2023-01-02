Crucial meeting of Reliance Capital COC to be held on Tuesday

Mumbai, Jan 2 The Committee of Creditors (COC) of Reliance Capital is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss the Resolution plans of the Torrent Group and Hinduja Group.

The legal Advisors to the Administrator and COC, AZB & Partners and Luthtra & Luthra will present legal compliance of both plans.

In addition, Financial Advisors Deloitte to Administrator and KPMG to CoC will present evaluation plans of both bidders

In an e-auction conducted under the Challenge Mechanism, Torrent had presented a resolution plan for RCAP with an NPV of Rs 8,640 crore, while Hinduja's NPV in Challenge Mechanism for RCAP was Rs 8,110 crore.

After the e-auction was over, Hinduja presented a revised resolution plan with an NPV of Rs 9,000 crore and it has offered 100 per cent cash upfront for the entire Rs 9,000 crore.

On the other hand, Torrent has offered only Rs 3,750 crore as upfront cash, which is 54 per cent lower than the Hinduja offer.

The balance Rs 4,890 crore will be paid by Torrent in five years.

According to the sources, CoC is in favour of Hinduja's offer as the lenders will be able to recover the entire money upfront.

The COC may even ask Torrent to match Hinduja's offer of Rs 9, 000 Cr, before engaging again with both bidders to increase the value further.

The NCLT deadline of March 31, 2023 for the completion of RCAP resolution is unlikely to be met. The resolution has already been delayed by over a year.

