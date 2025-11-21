'Cultural connect is timeless': PM Modi witnesses moving performances by diaspora in South Africa

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed exuberating cultural performances by the members of Indian diaspora, during his visit to the country. He was greeted with the Tamil rendition of Girmitiya song 'Ganga Maiya' along with Ganapati Prarthana, Shanti Mantra and other divine prayers with great devotion.

Sharing the details in a post on X, he lauded the spirit of the diaspora in sustaining and keeping the cultural connect with India alive.

PM Modi said, "It was a gladdening and moving experience for me to witness a performance of the South African Girmitiya song 'Ganga Maiya' in Johannesburg. Another special part of this performance was the rendition in Tamil! This song carries with it hope and unbroken spirit of those who came here many years ago. They faced numerous hardships on the way but that did not deter them. They kept India alive in their hearts through songs and prayers. Thus, it is commendable to see this cultural connect kept alive."

"The cultural connect between India and South Africa is truly heartwarming and timeless. In Johannesburg, my young friends sang the Ganapati Prarthana, Shanti Mantra and other divine prayers with great devotion. Such moments reaffirm the enduring bonds between our people."

"Deeply touched by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Johannesburg. This affection reflects the enduring bond between India and South Africa. These ties, rooted in history and strengthened by shared values, continue to grow even stronger!"

PM Modi will attend the summit from November 21 to 23, marking a significant milestone as the first G20 summit held on the African continent. He will discuss key issues related to India and the global south.

This will be PM Modi's fourth official visit to South Africa, following his bilateral visit in 2016 and visits in 2018 and 2023 for the BRICS summits.

This summit is the fourth consecutive G20 meeting hosted by the Global South and follows the presidencies of Indonesia, India, and Brazil. Prior to South Africa, the G20 presidencies were held by Brazil (2024), India (2023) and Indonesia (2022).According to the Secretary (ER) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Sudhakar Dalela, G20 is an important forum, with countries in previous sessions agreeing to take new initiatives on several themes that impact the Global South.

"We are very happy that these discussions have carried forward under the presidency of Brazil and, of course, in South Africa under four verticles that South Africa has outlined for their own presidency. A number of achievements have been made throughout the year across various tracks in these areas. We are very happy that the issues of importance to the Global South are at the centre of discussion and are being highlighted," he said at a press briefing on Thursday.

The African Union, which became a permanent member of the G20 during India's 2023 presidency, will play a key role in shaping the summit's agenda.

