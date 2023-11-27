Cultural diplomacy: Varanasi's Dev Deepavali draws ambassadors from 70 nations

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 : In a dazzling display of cultural convergence, ambassadors and diplomats from over 70 nations have gathered in the historic city of Varanasi to partake in the grand celebrations of Gurupurnima.

Organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the distinguished guests will bear witness to the lighting of earthen lamps on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima, alongside the mesmerising Ganga Arti and Dev Deepavali festivities at Kashi.

They received a warm welcome at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri airport.

Varanasi, a city steeped in spiritual significance, has played host to various international events, including G20 and SCO meetings during India's presidency. Notably, it was designated as the first SCO cultural city earlier this year, underscoring its global prominence.

As Varanasi gears up for the grand celebration of 'Dev Deepawali,' the city is adorned with brilliant lights and decorations, setting the stage for a breathtaking spectacle. Dev Deepavali, often referred to as "the Diwali of the Gods," unfolds on the full moon night of the Hindu month of Kartika, embellishing the riverfront ghats of the Ganges from Ravidas Ghat to Rajghat with over a million earthen lamps.

The festival promises a visual feast with a show featuring firecrackers, lasers, and music against the backdrop of the moonlit sky. A green aerial firecracker display is set to enhance the divine ambiance of the event, illuminating the sand in front of the Ganga gate of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

The festivities, organised by the Uttar Pradesh Government, include a laser and crackers show along with the illumination of the ghats with a staggering 12 lakh lamps. A green aerial firecracker show, lasting approximately 13 minutes, will captivate the audience, showcasing the grandeur of Dev Diwali in Varanasi.

With over 7 to 8 lakh devotees expected to attend this year's celebration, stringent security arrangements are in place to ensure a safe and joyous experience. The Deputy Director of the Tourism Department, Rajendra Kumar Rawat, emphasised the meticulous preparations for the Green Aerial Fire Crackers Show, promising a breathtaking spectacle that will leave a lasting impression.

As the city resonates with hymns dedicated to Lord Shiva, including "Har-Har Shambhu" and "Shiv Tandav Stotra," Varanasi is poised to offer a truly enchanting and spiritually uplifting experience.

Under the vision of Prime Minister Modi and the UP govt, Dev Diwali has transcended local boundaries, captivating a global audience and cementing Varanasi's status as a beacon of cultural and spiritual vibrancy.

Earlier this month, the MEA orchestrated the visit of ambassadors and diplomats from 50 countries to Ayodhya for the enchanting Deepotsav celebration on the eve of Diwali, further showcasing India's rich cultural tapestry.

