Curious case of IRDAI allowing share premium as equity capital
By IANS | Published: December 21, 2021 10:27 AM2021-12-21T10:27:04+5:302021-12-21T10:40:06+5:30
Chennai, Dec 21 Did the Indian insurance regulator consider share premium as part of paid-up capital and issued ...
Chennai, Dec 21 Did the Indian insurance regulator consider share premium as part of paid-up capital and issued the licence to operate to a private reinsurer?
It seems so, as per the recent answers given by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app