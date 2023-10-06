CWC 2023: Cricket fever grips Australian High Commission, as diplomats test 'Hindi vocabulary' of cricketing terms

New Delhi [India], October 6 : As the cricket fever has reached its peak gripping every fan across the globe for the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup in India, the diplomats at the Australian High Commission also engaged in a fun game of 'Hindi Cricket vocabulary'.

The Australian Ambassador to India, Philip Green took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, and posted, "Far from the stadiums and lights, fun and excitement of the @cricketworldcup, my colleagues at the High Commission bowling #Hindi #cricket vocabulary at each other. Watch how they fared!"

https://x.com/AusHCIndia/status/1710240606495424851?s=20

In the game, the diplomats of India and Australia were divided into two teams, where each team had to give the Hindi word for an English cricketing term.

The words that came up during the game were: Ek Divasiya Antrashtriya (One Day International), Ballebaaz (Batter), Pagbadha (LBW), Baahri Kinara (Outside Edge), Firki gendbaaz (Spin bowler), Ardhshatak (half-century), Tikri (Hat Trick), Dande aur Gilliyan (Stumps and Bails).

"We may be opposing teams on the field, but here in the High Commission, it is one team," an Indian diplomat said after the game.

"Dilli Ucch Aayog mein hum ek hi team hain (We are one team at High Commission in Delhi)," another Australian diplomat added.

Meanwhile, India and Australia will open their campaign against each other in a highly-anticipated clash in Chennai this Sunday.

Notably, both teams also played an ODI series in India just ahead of the World Cup, which India won by 2-1. The two teams will also play a T20I series just after the ongoing World Cup.

India and Australia matches are considered one of the most riveting and enriching experience for the Cricket fans, and has produced some of the most memorable and historic games in the history of Cricket.

-India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav.

-Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

