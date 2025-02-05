Cyber Police Kashmir refutes reports of posters of Pakistan PM Sharif, army chief Asim Munir in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 5 : Cyber Police Kashmir on Wednesday has denied reports by Pakistani media claiming that posters of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief General Asim Munir were found put in Srinagar.

In a post shared on X, the Cyber Police Kashmir informed and called it baseless: "Some handles on X & other platforms are falsely claiming anti-national posters in Kashmir. These baseless claims are being amplified without any verification. @cyberpolicekmr is monitoring & necessary legal action being taken."

Some handles on X & other platforms are falsely claiming anti-national posters in Kashmir. These baseless claims are being amplified without any verification. @cyberpolicekmr is monitoring & necessary legal action being taken. @JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice @SrinagarPolice— Cyber Police Kashmir (@Cyberpolicekmr) February 5, 2025

A recent claim by Pakistani media and social media platforms reported that posters of Shehbaz Sharif and General Asim Munir had been put up in Srinagar.

In his post on X, Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir compared this claim to a similar one from three years ago when Pakistani media reported that posters of Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan and then COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa were displayed in Kashmir on February 5.

However, Kashmir police revealed no such posters in any part of the city were found. Extensive checks in markets, streets, and public spaces confirmed that no images of Shehbaz Sharif or Gen Asim Munir had been put up.

This misinformation appears to be an attempt to create a misleading narrative regarding the situation in Kashmir. It is yet another example of false propaganda aimed at shaping perceptions without factual backing.

