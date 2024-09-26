Major UK Railway Stations Hit by Cyber Attack; Network Rail Suspends Wi-Fi Service
By IANS | Published: September 26, 2024 07:39 PM2024-09-26T19:39:00+5:302024-09-26T19:49:24+5:30
Network Rail in the United Kingdom (UK) said Thursday it is investigating a "cybersecurity incident" that disrupted public Wi-Fi ...
Network Rail in the United Kingdom (UK) said Thursday it is investigating a "cybersecurity incident" that disrupted public Wi-Fi networks at some of the country's largest railway stations. Passengers attempting to connect to Wi-Fi at stations including Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street, Edinburgh Waverley, Glasgow Central, and 11 London terminuses on Wednesday evening were met with a page reading "We love you, Europe," followed by an anti-Islam message listing a series of terror attacks in Europe, according to reports from local media.
Network Rail, which operates these stations, said in a statement that the Wi-Fi, provided by a third-party company, has been suspended. The Wi-Fi service is "self-contained and is a simple 'click & connect' service that doesn't collect any personal data," the statement added.
Also Read: Baloch Human Rights Council highlights enforced disappearances in Balochistan at UN
The company said a full investigation is underway, Xinhua news agency reported. The incident follows a similar cyberattack in early September that targeted Transport for London, comprising personal details of some 5,000 customers.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app