Cyclone Chido Live Tracker Map on Windy: Hundreds Feared Dead in Mayotte As Cyclonic Storm Hit Indian Ocean; Check Real-Time Status

Devastation and hundreds of casualties as Cyclonic storm Chido hit Mayotte along with Indian Ocean territory. According to the news agency PTI quoting France’s Interior Ministry on Monday, December 16, 14 people died in Mayotte.

The tropical storm has made landfall on the coast of the African region. Weather agencies warned that it could cause more fatalities and severe damage to properties in northern Mozambique. A hospital in Mayotte reported that nine people were in critical condition, and 246 others were injured after the storm hit with winds above 220 kilometres per hour.

Devastation in Mayotte Due to Cyclone Chido

The small French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte has been absolutely devastated by Category 4 Cyclone Chido, with entire neighborhoods flattened and hundreds feared dead.



The island was battered by extreme winds over 136 mph (220 km/h). pic.twitter.com/g5lcMfVwBQ — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) December 15, 2024

According to reports, Cyclone Chido, a category 4 storm, tore through the southeastern Indian Ocean over the weekend, hitting Madagascar before landing in Mayotte. The storm also affected the nearby islands of Comoros and Madagascar. Mayotte was directly in the path of the cyclone and suffered extensive damage on Saturday, officials said.

Cyclone Chido Live Tracker Map

Meanwhile, to stay updated on where and when tropical Cyclone Chido is moving, you can track this at Windy.com through its satellite technology. Windy.com will show you the real-time status of a cyclonic storm and also the weather forecast due to storms in the area.

In a press release posted on X on the evening of Sunday, December 15, the resigning Minister of the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, confirmed that "the airlift between Mayotte and Reunion is in place." This means "every day, an A400M flight, two Casa and Dash flights" can bring human, medical and material reinforcements to Mayotte.

Le pont aérien entre Mayotte et La Réunion est en place, avec, chaque jour, un vol d’A400M, deux vols Casa et Dash.



Nos armées participent également au contrôle aérien.



Pour l’hébergement des secours, trois structures permettant l’accueil de 150 personnes sont sur place, une… — Sébastien Lecornu (@SebLecornu) December 15, 2024

"Our armys are also participating in air traffic control. For the accommodation of the emergency services, three structures capable of accommodating 150 people are on site, with an additional one on the way," explained the resigning minister, indicating that "military rations and generators are being made available."