Cyprus Foreign Minister to begin India visit from Wednesday

New Delhi, Oct 28 Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos will arrive in New Delhi on Wednesday for a three-day visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed on Tuesday.

During his visit, the visiting minister is also scheduled to hold talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and deliver a lecture on Thursday.

EAM Jaishankar and Kombos recently met on the sidelines of the 80th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, last month. During their discussion, the two ministers reviewed the progress in bilateral ties since the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Cyprus earlier this year.

"Always great meeting FM Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus. Reviewed the progress in bilateral ties since the successful visit of PM Narendra Modi. Appreciate his insights on developments in Europe. Reaffirmed support for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Cyprus Question in accordance with the agreed UN framework and the relevant UNSC resolutions. Look forward to welcoming him in India soon," EAM Jaishankar had posted on X after the meeting.

PM Modi was on a two-day visit to Cyprus in June this year, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in over two decades. During PM Modi's visit, several agreements were signed between the two countries. Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides also conferred upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi the country's honour – the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III – at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

Christodoulides also took PM Modi on a guided tour along the ceasefire line in the historic city of Nicosia.

"Tour with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi along the ceasefire line, in old Nicosia. Where the signs of the Turkish occupation remain visible," the Government of the Republic of Cyprus posted on X along with the photographs of the two leaders visiting the area.

PM Modi's visit to Cyprus was significant as it came in the middle of India's tensions with Turkey over the latter's continuous support to Pakistan. Ankara's recognition of the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the northern region that was seized by Turkish forces in 1974 and differences over gas exploration rights in the Eastern Mediterranean remain a constant source of tensions between Turkey and Cyprus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor