Daimler India shipped out 9,000 CVs in 2021

Chennai, Dec 24 German truck and bus maker Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Friday said it had exported 9,000 commercial vehicles in 2021.

With this, the company crosses some new milestones including 45,000 vehicles, 9,000 completely knocked down (CKD) kits and 200 million parts exported.

India is a key hub for Daimler trucks, with DICV serving not only growing domestic demand, but also more than 60 export destinations across the globe including markets in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

DICV is the only Daimler truck location worldwide that produces engines, transmissions, trucks and buses at the same site under four brands BharatBenz, FUSO, Mercedes-Benz, and Freightliner.

"It is a momentous occasion for us at DICV and a great testimony to trust our customers worldwide have in our locally-made products. Despite the ongoing challenges presented by the pandemic and its effect on logistics, we continue to foster a global presence with exports of 'Made in India' products," DICV Managing Director and CEO, Satyakam Arya, said.

