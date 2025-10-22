Dalai Lama congratulates Japan’s first female Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

Dharamshala, Oct 22 Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to Japan’s newly elected Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, congratulating her on becoming the country’s first-ever female leader.

In his letter, the Dalai Lama said, “No doubt your several decades of public service will serve you well in leading Japan at this crucial point in your country’s history, when the world is facing great challenges.”

Takaichi, 64, a hardline conservative known as Japan’s “Iron Lady,” made history by becoming the 104th Prime Minister of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had also extended their greetings to the new Japanese Prime Minister.

Praising Japan’s long-standing commitment to peace, the Dalai Lama noted, “Having experienced immense suffering as a result of being attacked with nuclear weapons, Japan has steadfastly taken the lead in efforts to establish peace in the world. It has been a forthright champion of nuclear disarmament.”

He further said, “Especially at times like these, when there is such uncertainty and upheaval in many parts of the world, it is vitally important that concerted efforts be made to resolve problems through dialogue and diplomacy.”

Welcoming Japan’s choice of its first woman Prime Minister, the Nobel Peace Laureate wrote, “I believe that women are more compassionate and sensitive to the feelings of others -- qualities I first learned from my own loving mother. Scientific evidence also shows that women are more sensitive to others’ pain. I am therefore firmly convinced that if more of our leaders were women, the world would be a more understanding and peaceful place.”

“May I wish you every success in meeting the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in strengthening happiness in Japan and the wider world,” the Dalai Lama added.

