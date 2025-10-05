Dalai Lama extends wishes to Archbishop-designate of Canterbury Sarah Mullally

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 5 : The Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, extended warm wishes to Sarah Mullaly, who has been named the next Archbishop of Canterbury, and expressed happiness on noting that she will be the first female leader of the Anglican Church.

In a letter written on Saturday, the Dalai Lama extended his heartfelt congratulations to Dame Sarah Mullally, currently the Bishop of London, on her appointment as the next Archbishop of Canterbury.

"Today, the world is facing many difficulties," he wrote. "It is a time when basic human values are being challenged. I believe that as religious leaders, we have a special responsibility to bring them to public attention again. All religions counsel forgiveness, patience, and compassion, as well as ways to cultivate these virtues. These are practical qualities we can fruitfully share with others", he said.

"I am very happy to note that you will be the first female leader of the Anglican Church. As you may know, there is scientific evidence that women tend to be more sensitive to the feelings of others when it comes to compassion. It is therefore my firm conviction that if more of our leaders were women, the world would be a more understanding, peaceful place. Your appointment is a beacon of hope", the Dalai Lama said.

He ended his letter by offering his prayers and good wishes.

According to Vatican News, King Charles III has approved the nomination of the Rt Revd and Rt Hon Dame Sarah Mullally, Bishop of London, as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury. She will be the first woman to hold the office, with her installation scheduled for March 2026 at Canterbury Cathedral.

Vatican News further mentioned that Bishop Mullally succeeds Archbishop Justin Welby. She has served as the Bishop of London since 2018, becoming the first woman to hold that role, and previously served as the Bishop of Crediton in the Diocese of Exeter.

Before her ordination in 2001, she was England's Chief Nursing Officer, the youngest person ever appointed to that role at the age of 37. As per Vatican News, she has described nursing as "an opportunity to reflect the love of God."

