Dalai Lama to visit Mumbai for international conference on Buddhism: Union Minister Athawale

Mumbai [Maharashtra], December 11 Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, will come to Mumbai for an international conference on Buddhism on December 16, said Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

While addressing a press conference, the Union Minister shared that the Tibetan leader has been invited as a chief guest and that other political dignitaries will also attend the conference.

He said that the Maharashtra CM and Deputy CMs have been invited for the event but he has not received any confirmation because of ongoing winter session of the assembly.

The conference will be aimed at promoting peace in the world and acceptance of Buddhist ideology.

"We are conducting an international conference on Buddhism on December 16 in Mumbai. In this conference, we invited the Dalai Lama as the chief guest and other political dignitaries will also be present on this occasion. We invited the CM, DCMs of Maharashtra but as the winter assembly is going on, they not confirmed us yet. We are organising this conference for the peace of the world because we are seeing war between Russia and Ukraine and between Hamas and Israel," Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said.

He added, "We want peace everywhere from this war; civilians get affected from both sides, our motto is to leave war and accept Buddhism ideology. Dalai lama confirmed that we will come here in Mumbai."

