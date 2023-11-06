Dalai Lama writes to Nepal PM, condoling deaths in earthquake

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 6 : Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama has written to the Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, to express his sadness at the devastating earthquake that recently struck western Nepal leading to the loss of 157 human lives and many injuries, the office of the Dalai Lama said in a statement.

"I offer my condolences to the families of those who have lost loved ones," he wrote, adding, "and pray for all those affected by this tragedy."

"I understand that everything is being done by your government, as well as related agencies, to provide necessary help and support to the people affected by this calamity," said Dalai Lama.

"As a token of my solidarity with the people of Nepal, I hope to be able to make a donation towards the rescue and relief efforts," he added.

The epicentre of the November 3 earthquake, Jajarkot so far has recorded damage to 937 houses while the authorities are still conducting surveys to assess the true extent of the damage.

Those displaced now are sheltering under a tarpaulin which has now become a new home for them and for the time being, is shielding them from cold, however, the worst is yet to come.

India on Sunday sent an emergency aid package, comprising medical equipment, relief materials and more, for people affected by the magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Nepal.

The strong temblor, which even jolted the national capital and parts of north India, left 157 dead and scores injured.

Serving as the first responder, India shipped essential medicines and relief materials to assist the earthquake-affected communities.

This rapid response aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Neighbourhood First Policy," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, emphasising India's commitment to supporting its neighbouring nations in times of crisis.

"Providing emergency relief assistance to earthquake-affected areas of Nepal. As a first responder, India delivers medicines and relief material. PM Narendra Modi's Neighbourhood First policy in action," EAM Jaishankar posted from his official handle on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor