Damaged power link between Finland, Estonia set to resume operation in late June

Helsinki, May 30 The EstLink 2 electricity transmission connection between Finland and Estonia, which was damaged on Christmas Day in 2024, is now expected to return to commercial operation on June 25, earlier than previously anticipated, Finland's national transmission system operator Fingrid announced on Friday.

Repair work on the undersea cable began in May and has progressed faster than expected, thanks to favorable sea conditions, said Fingrid. Technical repairs are scheduled for completion shortly after Midsummer (June 21), followed by a series of final tests to verify the cable's functionality.

The operation entails the replacement of approximately one kilometer of submarine cable, Xinhua news agency reported. The planning and coordination of the complex repair process have been ongoing since the damage occurred, involving multiple stakeholders across both countries, said Fingrid.

EstLink 2 is vital for enhancing electricity transmission capacity and ensuring grid stability between Finland and Estonia.

The rupture of the Estlink 2 undersea power transmission cable in the Gulf of Finland had occurred within Finland's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Completed in 2014, The Estlink 2 cable transmits power between Finland and Estonia. It spans 145 km across the seabed and 15 km on land.

Finnish authorities had investigated the role of a tanker registered in the Cook Islands, for its possible involvement in the incident.

The Helsinki Police Department, in cooperation with the Border Guard, had conducted a tactical operation aboard a vessel, with assistance from helicopters.

The case was classified as aggravated criminal mischief, with the National Bureau of Investigation leading the inquiry.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo had noted that he had contacted Baltic Sea allies, and that President Alexander Stubb had reached out to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) after the incident.

