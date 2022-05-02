Danish Embassy in Kyiv resumes operation: Foreign Minister

Denmark has reopened its embassy in Ukraine's Kyiv, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Monday.

"Kyiv is completely different now compared to what it had been. This also means that we can directly support [Ukraine] and closely cooperate, having our embassy and the ambassador in the heart of the Ukrainian capital," Kofod said on air of Danish broadcaster TV 2.

The Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv with a small delegation to attend the reopening of the embassy. At the same time, Denmark urges its nationals to "avoid any trips" to Ukraine.

On February 24, the Danish embassy in Kyiv suspended work for security reasons after Russia started its military operation. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor