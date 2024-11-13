Danish MPs visit Taiwan despite Beijing's protests, push for policy change on Taiwanese identity

Taipei [Taiwan], November 13 : Four Danish members of parliament (MPs) have disregarded protests from Beijing and travelled to Taiwan, where they discussed Denmark's policy requiring Taiwanese individuals to list themselves as Chinese on their identification documents.

The group of MPs, representing three political parties, is visiting Taiwan from Sunday to Saturday (November 10-16), according to a report by the Danish newspaper Berlingske on Tuesday (November 12). The delegation is headed by Pia Kjaersgaard, a former speaker of the Danish Parliament and the current leader of the Taiwan Friendship Association in Denmark, which organised the trip as reported by Taiwan News.

The delegation also includes Mikkel Bjorn from the Danish People's Party, Steffen Larsen of the Liberal Alliance, and Kim Aas of the Social Democrats, along with Henrik Thorup, an advisor to the Danish People's Party.

On Monday, the MPs held a meeting with Joseph Wu, Taiwan's National Security Council Secretary-General, where they discussed China's expansion, Taiwan's international participation, and trade relations between the two countries, according to Newtalk. Wu expressed his gratitude to the delegation for their support of Taiwan.

Berlingske quoted Kjaersgaard, stating, "Taiwan truly needs nations that offer their support," noting that "there is no doubt that the Taiwanese feel deeply threatened."

Larsen remarked, "The goal is to demonstrate to Taiwan that we stand with them in opposition to Communist China."

Berlingske's Asia correspondent, Alexander Sjoberg, reported that there are signs the delegation will "ignore" Beijing's protests and is scheduled to meet with President Lai Ching-te on Friday.

One of the topics the MPs intend to discuss is the Danish government's policy requiring Taiwanese nationals living in Denmark to list their nationality and birthplace as China. "I've raised this issue in the Danish parliament numerous times, but each time the foreign minister has postponed addressing it," said Kjaersgaard.

Larsen called the policy "nonsense" and cautioned that there is a danger Danish authorities could begin deporting citizens to Beijing. "It would be utterly insane if that were to happen," he added.

Kjaersgaard stated that upon her return from Taiwan, she would bring up the issue with Denmark's foreign minister. She emphasised that the time has come to show support for Taiwan.

