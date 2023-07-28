Daredevils team up as partners for a fearful ride on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

New Delhi, July 28 Adding to the nail-biting drama, the stunt reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 13 will be presenting ‘Partners Week,' where contestants will face heart-stopping challenges in pairs, with one of them blindfolded.

The stakes will soar as contestants are paired up for a stunt called ‘Partner Horse Drag’, in which they will be tied together in a mud pit and get dragged by horses and a chariot. The sighted partner must guide their blindfolded teammate to hit the cones placed on the sides of the mud pit.

Right after, the fear of crocodiles takes centrestage in the next stunt called ‘Partner- Croc Transfer with Shock’ which will task contestants to pick up crocodiles with the help of their partners direction and place them in a pen.

In another nerve-wracking stunt called ‘Eye In The Sky’, one contestant will don special VR glasses that allow them to see through their partner’s view. The one with the glasses must guide the other as they balance themselves on the rig.

All these stunts will put the trust and communication between contestants to the test like never before.

The terror of the 'Red Fanda' also returns as the contestants face daunting challenges one after another. First up, is the heart-pounding 'Think Tank' stunt in which one person will be suspended above a tub of water like a tea bag, while the other person will stand outside with shuffled puzzle pieces.

The suspended contestant must take a dive in the water to see the complete picture of the puzzle, then come back out and verbally guide the other person to assemble the puzzle correctly.

In the next challenge titled 'Ledge Piggyback' stunt, two daredevils must walk on a narrow rig, while the other person stands on their partner's shoulders. Concluding the episode on a spine-chilling note, the final stunt of the week called ‘Water Wheel’ will task the contestants to collect flags placed inside a rotating ball submerged in water.

Amid all the stunts, fun moments and laughter, the fear of elimination will tower over the contestants.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the jungle-themed season promises to be thrilling as the intensity will escalate, when 12 daredevils pass this perilous 'fanda' among themselves until only one remains standing.

The episode will air this weekend on Colors.

