David Yates to receive Raindance Icon Award for his work in ‘Harry Potter’ franchise

Los Angeles, Oct 3 Director David Yates, who is best known for directing the last four films in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise all the way from ‘Order of the Phoenix’ to ‘The Deathly Hallows Part 2’, is set receive the Raindance Icon Award for his work in the film franchise as well as his contributions to cinema.

Talking on receiving the award, Yates said, quoted by ' Variety', “The Raindance Festival has been part of our filmmaking landscape for over 30 years, championing and showcasing the work of emerging writers, producers and directors, from all over the world.

“Elliot and his team have encouraged, inspired and helped educate so many along the way, including me, and it’s an honour to be the recipient of a Raindance Icon Award as we celebrate and enjoy the work of this year’s latest generation of storytellers,” he added.

Previous recipients of the Raindance Film Festival award include Vanessa Redgrave, Jonathan Pryce, Gemma Arterton, Michael Caine, Sally Hawkins, Jude Law, Olivia Colman, Terry Gilliam, Guy Richie and Ken Loach.

In 2016, he directed the action adventure ‘The Legend of Tarzan’ and then returned to J.K. Rowling’s world of wizardry with ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ the same year. This was followed by ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ in 2018 and ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’.

Raindance founder Elliot Grove on Yate’s name coming up for the honour said: “From making hard-hitting, award-winning television to taking the director reins of one of the biggest and most-loved film franchises of all time, David’s career trajectory is nothing short of inspirational. His ongoing support of emerging writers and directors is also commendable.”

He further mentioned: “An alumnus of the Raindance Film School, and a member of the Raindance Film Festival jury in 2019, David Yates is already a part of the Raindance story. His contribution to the British film industry is iconic, and it’s therefore a great privilege to present David Yates with a Raindance Icon Award.”

David Yates will be presented the award at the festival’s opening gala on October 25. The 31st edition of the festival, which will be held between October 25-November 4 will open with the U.K. premiere of British actor Jack Huston’s directorial debut ‘Day of the Fight’ and close with the U.K. premiere of Isabel Coixet’s ‘Un Amor’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor