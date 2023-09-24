Day 2 UNGA: Jaishankar meets World leaders in New York, shares video

New York [US], September 24 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is currently in New York to participate in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, has been engaging in meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the event.

A video shared on the social media platform X captures Jaishankar's interactions with his counterparts, including Sameh Shoukrey of Egypt, Gen Jeje Odongo of Uganda, Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus, Carlos Pereira of Guinea Bissau, and Abdul Momen of Bangladesh. Additionally, he also paid a visit to Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia during his stay in New York.

In the video, Jaishankar is also seen meeting the Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa and his Bhutanese counterpart Tandi Dorji, Dominica's Foreign Minister Vince Henderson and Guyana's Foreign Minister Hugg Todd, among many others.

It's worth noting that the External Affairs Minister is in New York to lead the Indian delegation at the United Nations General Assembly session. As per an official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, he is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly on September 26. Following his engagements in New York, he will proceed to Washington, DC.

Earlier on Friday, the External Affairs Minister had a productive and busy day of engagements with his counterparts from multiple countries on the margins of the 78th United National General Assembly in New York.

On Saturday (local time)External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with Cambodia's Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Manet Hun on the sidelines of 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Earlier, Jaishankar held a meeting with Guinea Bissau counterpart Carlos Pereira and discussed expanding the development partnership and enhancing trade and investment between the two nations.

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jaishankar stated, "Good to meet FM Carlos Pereira of Guinea Bissau on #UNGA78 sidelines. Discussed expanding our development partnership and enhancing our trade and investment."

EAM S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his Cyprus counterpart Constantinos Kombos here on Saturday on the margins of the 78th UNGA session. After shaking hands, both the leaders held bilateral talks in the presence of officials from both sides.

Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "Nice to meet Foreign Minister @ckombos of Cyprus this morning. Conveyed best wishes to President @Christodulides. Talked about follow-up steps to my visit last December. India’s interest in the Mediterranean is steadily growing. Cyprus will always be a valued partner."

Prior to this, the EAM Jaishankar met Uganda's Foreign Minister General Odongo Jeje. During the meeting, the two leaders noted the progress of various bilateral initiatives.

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jaishankar stated, "So glad to meet FM @GenJejeOdongo of Uganda again, now on #UNGA78 sidelines. Fondly recalled my visit to Uganda. Happy to note that the progress of various bilateral initiatives. Offered our fullest support on their upcoming NAM and G77 Presidencies."

He also met his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry and held bilateral talks.

After meeting his Egyptian counterpart, Jaishankar posted on X, "Great to see my friend FM of Egypt Sameh Shoukry in New York on #UNGA78 sidelines. Appreciate his warm words for the Indian Presidency of G20. Took stock of the great progress in our bilateral cooperation. 2023 has been a landmark year in India-Egypt ties. Committed to take them forward."

