Death toll from floods climbs to 1006 in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 2 : The death toll in Pakistan due to flash floods and torrential rains increased to 1006, as per the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Geo News reported.

According to the NDMA, the 1006 people include 275 children, 163 women, and 568 men nationwide. Rescue and restoration efforts are being conducted across the country to reach flood-affected areas and assess the scale of devastation.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has faced the most damage due to floods, with 504 people, including 90 children, 338 men, and 76 women, losing their lives.

In the Punjab province, 304 people died, including 110 children, 143 men, and 51 women, while in Sindh, 80 fatalities were reported. In Gilgit-Baltistan, 41 people died, while Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) recorded 38 deaths. Thirty deaths were reported in Balochistan.

The government has warned that supply chain disruptions caused by ongoing floods could temporarily push up inflation, even as fiscal and industrial performance showed signs of improvement, Dawn reported.

In its Monthly Economic Update and Outlook for September 2025, the Ministry of Finance cautioned that the agriculture sector was expected to suffer due to severe flooding across the country.

"Due to ongoing floods in 2025, the agriculture sector is expected to suffer," the ministry noted. "Flood-related disruptions may exert pressure on food supply chains, leading to an uptick in prices. As a result, inflation is expected to rise temporarily but remain contained within the 3.5-4.5 per cent range in September 2025," it added, according to Dawn.

The ministry, however, expressed satisfaction that despite these challenges, economic activity remained broadly stable. "The rebound in large-scale manufacturing, supported by encouraging trends in cement dispatches, automobile production, and allied industries, indicates strengthening industrial momentum in the months ahead," the update said.

Dawn reported that the finance ministry expected the external sector to stay stable, with the current account deficit projected to remain manageable despite higher import demand. Remittances continued to provide strong support, while exports showed early signs of recovery. Declining global commodity prices were also expected to ease the import bill.

The report added that the economy had "maintained its trajectory of stabilisation and growth during the first two months of the current fiscal year," with moderating inflation, strengthening manufacturing and contained fiscal imbalances, despite floods since July 2025.

