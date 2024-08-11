Death toll from heavy rain in Sudan rises to 53

Khartoum, Aug 11 The death toll from heavy rain in Sudan has climbed to 53, the country's Health Ministry said.

"A total of 208 injuries have been recorded, including 53 deaths, while 9,777 families were affected," the ministry's Autumn Emergency Room said in a statement on Saturday.

Nine states were affected, while more than 2,000 houses completely collapsed, and over 4,000 houses partially collapsed, Xinhua news agency, citing the ministry statement.

The room added that 25 new cases of acute watery diarrhoea were recorded on Friday, bringing the total cases to 192 in three states, including Kassala, Khartoum, and Gezira.

Flooding, a yearly occurrence in Sudan, typically happens between June and October. Over the past three years, heavy rain has claimed hundreds of lives and destroyed vast swathes of agricultural land.

