Death toll from mudslide rises to 13 in Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek, July 2 The death toll from a mudslide in southern Kyrgyzstan has increased to 13, the press service of the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Heavy rainfall in the Nookat region of Osh Oblast on Friday triggered mudflows, damaging two bridges, and electric poles, and flooding 15 courtyards of private houses. A state of emergency has been declared in the area, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, in one recreation area, a flow of mud carried away a group of people relaxing on the river bank.

At the moment, the number of deceased has increased to nine.

Among the dead are two women, the rest are teenagers and children.

Reportedly, four of the deceased are citizens of Kazakhstan who came to visit.

In addition, on Sunday evening in the Kara-Kulja region of Osh Oblast, a mudflow carried away a passenger car in which there was a family of five people. Only a 7-year-old girl was able to escape.

Search and recovery work is still underway in the region.

