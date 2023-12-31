Death toll in China earthquake rises to 151

Beijing, Dec 31 The death toll of the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China on December 18 has risen to 151, official sources said on Sunday.

A per the provincial earthquake relief headquarters, the death toll rose to 34 in Qinghai on Sunday, as the last two people who were previously unaccounted for after the earthquake were found dead, Xinhua news agency reported.

The temblor had also killed 117 people in Gansu, local authorities said on December 22.

