Death toll in China landslide rises to 20

Beijing, Jan 23 The death toll in the landslide that struck a mountainous village in China's Yunnan province rose to 20, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Around 24 people are still missing, as per local disaster relief headquraters.

More than 1,000 rescue workers are carrying out search and rescue work at the site, Xinhua news agency reported.

Preliminary investigation by an expert group determined that the disaster resulted from a collapse in the steep cliff area atop the slope, said Wu Junyao, director of the natural resources and planning bureau of Zhaotong.

The collapsed mass measured nearly 100 metre in width, 60 metre in height, with an average thickness of around 6 metre, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor