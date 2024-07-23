Death toll in Ethiopian landslide rises to 157

Addis Ababa, July 23 A landslide in southern Ethiopia has claimed more than 157 lives, the local government said on Tuesday.

The landslide occurred on Monday in southern Ethiopia's Geze Gofa district, Xinhua news agency reported.

The local community is currently working to save the lives of the injured and provide shelter and food to the victims, the Gofa Zone Government Communication Affairs Department said in a statement.

The death toll has increased due to additional accidents involving people who went to the area for life-saving work. Some teachers, health workers, and agriculture professionals who were present for the rescue work have become victims of the accident, the local government said.

Ethiopian Red Cross Association and professionals from the neighbouring regions and zones are at the site helping the victims.

The local government has called on all Ethiopians to provide support and attention needed to the zone for further rescue efforts.

