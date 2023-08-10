Death toll in landslides, floods in Nepal rises to 41

Kathmandu, August 10 ( IANS) The death toll in monsoon-induced disasters, including floods and landslides, in Nepal in the last two months, has risen to 41, according to the country's home ministry.

As many as 50 out of 77 districts were affected, said the ministry, and at least 55 people were injured in rain-related incidents in the districts, Home Ministry's Disaster and Conflict Management Division Chief, Joint-Secretary Mahadev Panth said.

According to the ministry, loss of lives has been reported in 20 out of 50 disaster-hit districts.

Likewise, people from six districts, including Sankhuwasabha, Taplejung, Panchthar, Dolakha, Makawanpur, and Mahottari, went missing in the disastrous incidents, Panth informed.

As per the data compiled by the ministry, 55 people from 28 districts have sustained injuries. In the incidents, a total of 130 houses were completely damaged while 193 houses partially damaged.

A huge loss of lives and properties was reported in the eastern districts of Nepal, including Panchthar, Sankhuwasabha, and Taplejung.

The incidents of intermittent downpours during the monsoon triggered floods and landslides in different districts. Some districts are yet to witness rainfalls in the monsoon. Still, the country is reeling under the risk of monsoon-induced disasters like landslides, floods, and inundation.

