Death toll in Nepal flood reach 193 as rescue, search efforts continue

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 30 : The death toll in Nepal's flood has reached 193 as authorities' revamp rescue and search efforts across the whole nation since the onset of disaster on Saturday, the Home Ministry confirmed.

As per the Spokesperson of the Home Ministry, Rishi Ram Tiwari, 31 people still remain missing with 4500 people rescued from various locations across the nation.

Tiwari stated that food and other emergency relief materials have been provided to the victims, and the injured are receiving free medical treatment.

A meeting of Disaster Risk Management Authority held on Monday morning has decided to further expedite the rescue efforts for those stranded in the highway and displaced by the floods and landslide.

The meeting also has decided to provide first tranche of grant for reconstruction of houses damaged by the flood and landslide since Saturday. "It has been aimed to be completed within a week after issuance of provisions and identification of actual victims in next three days," the meeting has decided.

Influenced by water vapor from the Bay of Bengal and a low-pressure system in the region, Nepal since Thursday evening which eventually sparked humanitarian crisis all across nation.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority (NDRRMA) also had issued warning for 56 out of 77 districts about possible disaster advising people to adopt caution.

Home to world's 9 of the ten highest peaks in the world, Nepal this year already had estimated more rain than average and 1.8 million people will be affected by. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) also had estimated 412 thousand households to be affected by monsoon-related disasters.

The monsoon season in Himalayan Nation generally begins on June 13. The exit, which was usually on September 23, has been extended to late October. This year, the clouds from the south entered Nepal from the western region on June 10, three days ahead of the usual onset date. Last year, the weather phenomenon started on June 14, a day after the normal onset day.

The monsoon period, which delivers around 80 percent of the country's total annual rainfall, generally lasts 105 days. But, in recent years, it has been taking more time to withdraw. Nepal has already recorded above-average rainfall this season.

According to Nepal Met Office data, the country received 1,586.3 millimetres of rainfall as of Friday morning since the monsoon entered on June 10, 107.2 percent-7.2 percent above the average monsoon rainfall.

Normally, the country receives an average of 1,472 mm of rainfall in the four months- June, July, August, and September. Last year the country witnessed only 1,303 mm of rainfall in the season, 88.5 percent of the average.

