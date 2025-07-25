Death toll in Thailand rises to 14 in border clashes with Cambodia: Official

Bangkok, July 25 Fourteen Thai people were killed and 46 others injured in military clashes near the Thailand-Cambodia border, the deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Health said.

Cambodia had not released any information on its casualties as of Thursday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

In Bangkok, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin confirmed 14 deaths, including 13 civilians and one soldier, along with 46 injuries.

He condemned what he described as Cambodian attacks on civilians and a hospital: "We urge the Cambodian government to immediately halt these war criminal actions, and return to respecting the principles of peaceful coexistence."

The violence followed a landmine blast on Wednesday that wounded five Thai soldiers -- an incident that triggered the expulsion of ambassadors by both sides and a sharp diplomatic fallout.

Thai officials accused Cambodia of laying new Russian-made mines, while Cambodia dismissed the claims as "baseless accusations", blaming leftover ordnance from past conflicts.

On Thursday, clashes flared in at least six areas along the border, including near the ancient Ta Muen Thom temple.

Thai F-16 fighter jets conducted airstrikes in response to what the government said were Cambodian truck-mounted rockets.

"It was an act of self-defence," Thai Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura said.

The situation escalated following skirmishes that began Thursday morning.

Each of the two sides blamed the other side for violating international law.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet urged the UN Security Council to convene an urgent meeting to discuss the matter.

Cambodia's Defence Ministry claimed the airstrikes hit a road near Preah Vihear, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and vowed legal action.

"The temple was declared a World Heritage site by UNESCO... and is a 'historical legacy of the Cambodian people,'" Cambodia’s Culture Ministry said.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Lieutenant General Maly Socheata said Cambodia had "no choice but to defend its territory against Thai threats," insisting the attacks were "focused on the military places, not on any other place".

The conflict drew swift international concern.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged both sides "to exercise maximum restraint and address any issues through dialogue," according to deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet requested an emergency session, which was held behind closed doors in New York on Friday.

Thailand sealed all land border crossings and advised its citizens to leave Cambodia.

All seven Thai airlines offered to help repatriate Thai nationals.

Meanwhile, the conflict has added pressure to Thailand's domestic politics.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended on July 1 amid an ethics probe linked to her handling of a phone call with Cambodia's former leader Hun Sen.

Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is now leading the response, warning Cambodia against further aggression.

