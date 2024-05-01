Death toll rises to 24 in highway collapse in southern China

Beijing [China], May 1 : At least 24 people have lost their lives after part of an expressway collapsed in Southern China's Guangdong province on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

Earlier, the preliminary reports said that 19 people were reportedly killed following the deadly collapse of the highway.

According to the state broadcaster the 17.9-metre (58.7-foot) stretch of the S12 highway between Meizhou city and Dabu county caved in at 2:10 am on Wednesday (18:10 GMT on Tuesday), trapping dozens of people in 18 vehicles.

"19 people have been confirmed dead, and 30 are receiving all-out emergency care in hospital", Al Jazeera reported citing CCTV.

As per officials, the people who were taken were "not currently at risk."

Videos circulating online shared by local news outlets showed flames and smoke billowing from a deep pit into which the cars appeared to have fallen.

The Guangdong provincial government had dispatched a rescue force of approximately 500 people, the state broadcaster said.

Rescue efforts were still underway, according to the update from the local police department.

Southern China has been bombarded with heavy rain in recent weeks.

Guangdong province, an economic powerhouse home to 127 million people, has seen widespread flooding, which has forced more than 110,000 people to relocate, state media reported, citing the local government.

