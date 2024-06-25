Death toll rises to 5 in China's mountain torrents

Shanghai, June 25 The death toll has risen to five after torrential rains triggered mountain torrents in a county in central China's Hunan Province, authorities said on Tuesday.

Yuanling County initially reported four deaths and one person missing on Monday. The body of the missing individual was retrieved earlier on Tuesday, according to the county's emergency management department, reports Xinhua news agency.

Yuanling County saw record rainfall in Wuqiangxi Town from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. local time on Saturday, with precipitation reaching 337.8 mm. The heavy rains triggered mountain torrents and caused severe waterlogging in the town.

In response to the disaster, the county has activated emergency measures, organising efforts to ensure the availability of necessary supplies and the restoration of power, telecommunications and transportation services.

