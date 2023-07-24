Debutant Prem to star alongside Adah Sharma in 'Commando' series

Mumbai, July 24 A new action-thriller series titled 'Commando' is on the horizon, and it stars debutante Prem in the lead role alongside actress Adah Sharma.

It also reunites Adah, Amit Sial, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mukesh Chhabra in pivotal roles.

The series reunites Adah and Vipul Amrutlal Shah after their last successful venture of 'The Kerala Story'. Vipul has helmed the series.

The teaser of the series was unveiled on Monday and it is laced with adrenaline pumping action with a mix of punches and daredevil stunts thrown in. The 46 seconds long teaser starts off in a picturesque location of snow clad mountains as the protagonist zipping in on a dirt bike makes his way to the screen.

The teaser then goes into full-blown action saga as one can also see Adah pulling off the action and fight sequences with finesse.

Talking about the new series, Vipul Amrutlal Shah said: " 'Commando' is the story of a visionary hero and his journey of bravery, patriotism and brotherhood. A power-packed action and drama, it is sure to grip the audiences. Roping in Prem to essay the role of the ultimate Commando was an incredible journey we embarked upon. He is extremely talented and slips into the character with ease."

The series is touted to bring forth the tale of valour, patriotism, high-octane action and the journey of the titular character.

It also stars Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Sial, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan.

The 'Commando' franchise started in 2013 with 'Commando: A One Man Army' which starred Vidyut Jammwal in the titular role. Over the years, the franchise has become a favourite of the enthusiasts of the action genre,

The series has been produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd. It will soon drop on Disney+ Hotstar.

--IANS

