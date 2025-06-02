"Deepening India-France economic ties": Piyush Goyal meets French minister Eric Lombard

Paris [France], June 2 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held a productive meeting with French Minister of Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, Eric Lombard, on Monday (local time), focusing on deepening the India-France economic partnership with an emphasis on trade, investments, and technology cooperation.

The discussions, which took place during Goyal's three-day official visit to France, also reviewed the progress of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, signalling a strong intent to bolster bilateral ties amidst a shared commitment to innovation and economic growth.

"Held a productive meeting with Eric Lombard, French Minister of Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty. Exchanged views on deepening our economic partnership, enhancing trade & investments with a special focus on technology and innovation across key sectors. Also discussed the progress of the India-EU FTA negotiations. Looking forward to stronger India-France economic ties," Goyal said in a post on X.

Earlier, the Commerce and Industry Minister expressed optimism that India could finalise its Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU) ahead of the year-end deadline, citing minimal divergences between the two economic blocs. Goyal emphasised the complementary nature of the Indian and European economies.

"There are not too many issues where we have divergence of opinion. We have both complementary economies," he stated. "In most cases, what is of offensive interest to India does not hurt the European economy. And likewise, goods and services that Europe would like to provide to India only support our growth story."

The minister acknowledged that certain sensitive areas require careful negotiation on both sides. "Obviously, in any trading relationship, there are certain sensitive issues on both sides which we have to resolve amicably in the interest of both the European Union and India," Goyal noted.

Goyal also held a series of high-level meetings in Paris with top French CEOs to explore new opportunities for India's growth across key sectors such as renewable energy, automobile manufacturing, electric vehicles (EVs), and consumer products.

As part of his engagements, Goyal met Bernard Fontana, Chairman and CEO of EDF Energy, to discuss India's growing role in the global clean energy transition.

He also met Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group, Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L'Oreal Groupe and Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman and CEO of Total Energies.

The minister commenced his three-day official visit to France on Sunday as part of his ongoing visit to France and Italy from 1 to 5 June 2025.

