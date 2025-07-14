"Deeply disturbed": Naveen Patnaik on reports of eggs hurled at Ratha Jatra devotees in Toronto; urges Odisha Govt, MEA to act

Toronto [Canada], July 14 : Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday expressed deep concern over reports of eggs being hurled at devotees during the Ratha Jatra celebrations in Toronto, Canada, calling the incident deeply disturbing and hurtful to the sentiments of devotees of Lord Jagannatha worldwide.

Deeply disturbed to know about the reports of eggs being hurled at devotees during #RathaJatra celebrations in Toronto, Canada. Such incidents not only grievously hurt the sentiments of Lord Jagannatha’s devotees worldwide, but also cause deep anguish to the people of #Odisha,… pic.twitter.com/UeawCx6lYt— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 14, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####

"Deeply disturbed to know about the reports of eggs being hurled at devotees during Ratha Jatra celebrations in Toronto, Canada. Such incidents not only grievously hurt the sentiments of Lord Jagannatha's devotees worldwide, but also cause deep anguish to the people of Odisha, for whom this festival holds profound emotional and cultural significance," Patnaik said in a post on X.

Urging prompt action, he called on the Odisha Government and the Ministry of External Affairs to take up the matter with Canadian authorities.

"If these media reports are accurate, the Odisha Government should take the matter seriously and urge the Ministry of External Affairs to register a strong protest with the Canadian authorities," he added.

The remarks came in response to posts by Toronto-based Instagram user Sangna Bajaj, who alleged that eggs were thrown at devotees from a nearby building during the celebrations. "People from a building throw eggs at us," she wrote in one post. In another, she stated, "Someone from a nearby building threw eggs at us. Have you ever experienced discrimination for your faith?"

People from a building throw eggs at us..💁‍♀️🇨🇦 #rathayatra2025 #Toronto #canada #indiansincanada Have you ever experienced discrimination for your faith? Share below.🇮🇳🙏🇨🇦 @Warlock_Shubh @Starboy2079 @ShawnBinda @HPhobiaWatch @ThePlacardGuy @OnTheNewsBeat pic.twitter.com/W1xRzkOKK4 — Sangna Bajaj (@SangnaBajaj) July 14, 2025

}}}}

In a troubling recurrence of targeted attacks on Hindu places of worship across Canada, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton fell victim once more to vandalism. The recent attack adds to a string of similar incidents documented in recent years, underscoring a distressing trend of religious intolerance. Last year, a Hindu temple in Windsor suffered defacement with anti-India graffiti, sparking widespread condemnation and calls for action from both Canadian and Indian officials.

Earlier incidents in Mississauga and Brampton saw temples similarly targeted, drawing strong reactions from the Indian community in Canada. Canadian law enforcement agencies have been urged to take proactive measures to address these threats and ensure the safety and security of all religious communities in Canada.

The incidents have prompted renewed discussions on bolstering security measures around Hindu temples and enhancing efforts to combat extremist propaganda. Meanwhile, several global reports have highlighted the growing concerns over Khalistani sympathisers operating within Canada, with incidents often linked to calls for an independent Khalistan state in India's Punjab region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor