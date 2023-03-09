Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds telephonic conversation with Australian counterpart

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries, according to a press communique of the Defence Ministry.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to his official Twitter handle after his talk with his Australian counterpart. He tweeted, "Spoke to the Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Australia, Richard Marles. India and Australia share a comprehensive strategic partnership and the call today was an opportunity to reiterate our commitment towards further strengthening of our defence cooperation."

Both the Ministers reaffirmed their commitment towards further strengthening the bilateral defence relationship. The tele-conversation was reflective of the trust and friendship the two countries share especially in matters related to defence and security.

India and Australia are pursuing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the defence cooperation between the two countries has been consistently deepening in recent years.

The conversation was held when Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is on his India visit.

On Thursday, the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese watched the first day of the final test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at Gujarat stadium. He compared the cricket match with the India-Australia ties and said that both countries are cooperating to make a better world as the cricket teams of both countries are competing to be the best in the world.

After leaving the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, PM Albanese tweeted, "As two cricket-loving nations, Australia and India share a fierce but friendly rivalry. At the heart of this contest is genuine respect, reflecting the affection and friendship between our people."

"On the field, Australia and India are competing to be the best in the world. Off the field, we are cooperating to build a better world. Prime Minister @narendramodi and I had the honour of opening the fourth test in Gujarat today. Good luck to all the players (but go Australia!)," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Australian PM graced the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad to celebrate '75 years of friendship' between both countries.

Meanwhile, PM Modi tweeted, "Cricket is a common passion in India and Australia! Glad to be in Ahmedabad with my good friend, PM @AlboMP to witness parts of the India-Australia Test Match. I am sure it will be an exciting game!"

The Australian PM who arrived in India on Wednesday, on the same day took part in Holi celebrations along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhawan in the state capital Gandhinagar.

"Honoured to celebrate Holi in Ahmedabad, India. Holi's message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil is an enduring reminder for all of us," tweeted Australian PM Anthony Albanese with colourful pictures of Holi celebrations with flowers and colours. The Australian Prime Minister on the same day visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

The Australian PM, upon his arrival in India, tweeted: "An incredible welcome to Ahmedabad, India. The beginning of an important trip for Australia-India relations."

( With inputs from ANI )

