Defence Minister Rajnath Singh set to embark on two-day visit to Morocco

New Delhi [India], September 20 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to embark on a two-day official visit to Morocco from September 22 to September 23, as per an official release on Friday.

According to the release by the Ministry of Defence, the visit, at the invitation of Morocco's Minister Delegate of National Defence Abdeltif Loudiyi, marks the first-ever trip by an Indian Defence Minister to the North African nation, highlighting the strengthening strategic ties between India and Morocco.

A key highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of Tata Advanced Systems Maroc's new manufacturing facility at Berrechid, dedicated to producing the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8.

This plant represents the first Indian defence manufacturing facility on the African continent, and it is a significant milestone under India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, showcasing the expanding global reach of India's defence industry, the release stated.

During his stay, the Defence Minister will engage in bilateral discussions with Loudiyi to enhance defence cooperation, strategic partnerships, and industrial collaboration between the two countries. The visit will also include a meeting with Morocco's Minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour, aimed at exploring further avenues for industrial ties.

Additionally, Rajnath Singh will connect with the Indian diaspora in Rabat, strengthening people-to-people relations.

An important development expected during the visit is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence Cooperation. This agreement will create a formal framework for deepening defence engagement through exchanges, joint training programmes, and increased industrial linkages.

"Both sides are also expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the field of Defence. The MoU will provide an institutional framework to expand and deepen bilateral defence engagement, including exchanges, training, and industrial linkages. Indian Navy ships have been making regular port calls at Casablanca in recent years, and this agreement will further consolidate such ties," the release added.

India-Morocco relations have seen considerable progress since King Mohammed VI met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. This upcoming visit is poised to inject new momentum into the bilateral relationship, particularly in defence and strategic sectors, underscoring India's growing footprint in Africa and its commitment to expanding global partnerships.

