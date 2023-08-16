Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane meets US Congressional delegation 

New Delhi [India], August 16 : Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Wednesday held a meeting with US Congressional delegation in Delhi.

Defence Secretary Shri @giridhararamane, today held a meeting with the US Congressional Delegation in South Block, New Delhi.

The US Congressional delegation included US Representative Ro Khanna, US Representative Mike Waltz, US Representative Ed Case, US Representative Kat Cammack, US Representative Deborah Ross, US Representative Jasmine Crockett, US Representative Rich McCormick and US Representative Shri Thanedar.

The US Congressional delegation also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He called strong bipartisan support from the US Congress "instrumental" in further elevating India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership.

Glad to receive a Congressional delegation from US, including co-chairs of India Caucus in the House of Representatives, Rep. @RoKhanna and Rep. @michaelgwaltz. Strong bipartisan support from the US Congress is instrumental in further elevating India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The eight-member US Congressional delegation included US Representative Ro Khanna, Democratic co-chair of the India Caucus, US Representative Mike Waltz, Republican co-chair of the India Caucus, US Representative Ed Case, US Representative Kat Cammack, US Representative Deborah Ross, US Representative Jasmine Crockett, US Representative Rich McCormick and US Representative Shri Thanedar.

Welcoming the delegation to India, PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for the "consistent and bipartisan support" of the US Congress for India-US ties. He recalled his recent State visit to the US at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

"Prime Minister fondly recalled his historic State Visit to the US in June at the invitation of President Biden during which he had an opportunity to address a Joint Session of the US Congress for a second time," Prime Minister's office said in a press release on Wednesday.

Prime Minister's Office in a press release said, "Prime Minister and the US delegation highlighted that the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership is based on shared democratic values, respect for rule of law and strong people-to-people ties." Earlier in June, PM Modi travelled to the US for a State visit.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met US Congressional delegation and discussed the transformation underway in India. The two sides exchanged views on advancing the bilateral partnership between India and US.

A good interaction with US Congressional delegation today. Glad they could join as we celebrated #IndependenceDay. Discussed the transformation underway in India, especially its outcomes of better governance. Shared our aspirations and expectations for Amritkaal. Also exchanged views on our advancing bilateral partnership. Shared perspectives on the global situation and our collaboration on multilateral, regional and global issues.

Two members of the United States Congressional delegation visited the Mumbai headquarters of Western Naval Command, the sword arm of the Indian Navy said on Monday.

The delegation included Representatives Ro Khanna and Deborah Ross accompanied by Vikram Krishnamoorthy, Under Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, India. According to a statement released by the Indian Navy, the delegation interacted with Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, AVSM, NM, Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command (WNC) and other Flag and senior officers of the Command.

During their visit, the delegation was given a presentation on the roles, responsibilities and activities of WNC and a tour of the indigenous destroyer INS Kochi. The delegation also visited Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., where they were apprised of the indigenous ship-building capabilities of MDL.

"India and US are parties to the annually conducted Maritime Security Dialogue and India - US Naval cooperation has grown substantially over the last two decades. The relationship between the two navies is spread over a wide canvas, which includes the annual bilateral exercise 'Malabar', multilateral exercise 'RIMPAC', high-level delegation visits, Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) and goodwill visits by naval ships. Both navies are committed to ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region and therefore cooperation in the maritime domain is the most enduring and key facet of engagement between the two countries," the statement read.

"The current visit by the US Congressional delegation contributes to improving understanding and strengthening the relationship between the two countries," it added.

