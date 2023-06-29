Defending champion Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its title third round UIM F1H2O World Championship

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 29 (ANI/WAM): Defending champion Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team is gearing up to compete in the third round UIM F1H2O World Championship, to defend its title.

After the opening two rounds of the UIM F1H2O World Championship in Indonesia (February) and China (May), Europe hosts the first of its two rounds of the series from 30th June to 2nd July on France's River Saone in the picturesque town of Macon.

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team is representing the UAE in the championship along with Sharjah Powerboat Team and the Victory Team.

Team Abu Dhabi star Thani Al Qamzi entered camp in San Nazarro, Italy, in preparation for the Macon round of the Formula 1 Powerboat World Championship.

"We've been preparing in Italy on a course that is similar to the one in Macon, with the same dimensions and turns, so I'm feeling good," he said. "While I am trying to score my first individual drivers' championship, I am also working with Shaun to defend our world team title."

Al Qamzi alongside team-mate and defending world champion, Shaun Torrente will arrive on Thursday in Macon to join the administrative staff.

Torrente currently lies fourth in this year's championship with 16 points, Al Qemzi in the ninth place with 7 points. (ANI/WAM)

