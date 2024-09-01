Dehradun: US Embassy organises event to encourage Indian students to study in US

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 1 : The US Embassy in India held an event at Wellham Girls' School in Dehradun, to present higher education opportunities for the students in the United States, and explain about the visa application process.

Several US Education counselors and Visa Officers participated in the event by Education USA.

Visa Officer at US Embassy, Pavan Rajgopal, said they want to encourage more Indian students to study in the United States.

Speaking to ANI, Rajgopal said, "We really want to encourage Indian students to study in the United States. Last year, we approved 140,000 student visas for Indian students. That's the most we've ever done here. It's more than any other country in the world. And we think that the number of Indian students who will study for their undergraduate studies in particular in the US is only going to grow"

"So we want to provide good information to the students so they can pick the school that is appropriate for their academic interests," he added.

He further said that the embassy has received a very good response, adding that the US will provide great professional experience to these students.

"We've gotten a great response. I think the US offers a very flexible course curriculum. There are many different kinds of universities, over 4,500 actually, that offer slots to international students. And I think that the students here have really appreciated the opportunity to study in a place that will give them professional experience and the development that they'll need to succeed in today's challenging job market," the Visa Officer said.

Aastha Virk Singh, senior advisor at EducationUSA, said that the officials are providing all information about programs, scholarships and preparation for applying at US universities. She added that there are over 4000 colleges and universities accredited in the US.

"EducationUSA is a US government program that helps students apply for US universities. So today we are standing in the Wellham Girls School. Today, we have a session with the students. We are going to talk to them about how to apply to US universities. Which programs are available? How do we apply for scholarships? What are the components in the application process? What do we have to prepare for? And today we have the officers of the US embassy with us from the visa section. Who will tell the students about student visas," Singh told ANI.

"US universities have more than 4000 colleges and universities are accredited. That is why we are here in Dehradun for 3-4 days to meet the students, to explain them, to give them information about what is available in US universities and how they can get those opportunities. The response is very good," she added.

