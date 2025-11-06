Delay in South Korea-US summit fact sheet suggests prolonged coordination on Washington's end

Seoul, Nov 6 South Korea and the United States have yet to release their joint fact sheet on the outcome of last week's summit between President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump, raising speculation about what has caused the extended delay.

Seoul officials said earlier the two sides plan to release the fact sheet outlining the details of what was agreed upon between the two leaders within "two or three days" of their summit, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering in Gyeongju on October 29.

The joint fact sheet is expected to outline the specifics of South Korea's USD350 billion investment pledge, made in return for the United States reducing its tariff rate on South Korean goods to 15 per cent from 25 per cent, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The fact sheet is also expected to provide details on security commitments, including plans for supporting Seoul's efforts to secure fuel supplies for nuclear-powered submarines, as President Trump has signaled willingness to do so after the summit with President Lee.

As the release of the joint document appears to be delayed, speculation has grown that prolonged interagency coordination within the US government may be behind the hold-up.

Seoul has reportedly handed over its draft version of the fact sheet to Washington and is awaiting a response, according to sources with knowledge of the matter, suggesting that the delay is not due to an unfinished negotiation but has more to do with the fine-tuning among relevant US government agencies.

Speaking before lawmakers on Thursday, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said the State Department had asked him to "wait a little longer."

"It is not that we are dragging our feet, but the delay is largely due to the coordination process with the United States," Cho said during a National Assembly session.

"I have heard that the US side is getting the final confirmation from relevant government agencies," he said.

As for the issue of nuclear-powered submarines, it would require coordination at least between the State Department and the Department of Energy, as well as other relevant national security agencies. Such a sensitive matter would also require time to deliberate over the wording and phrasing of the document.

Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back gave a similar view during a parliamentary session on Wednesday, saying issues like the nuclear-powered submarines would need such interagency-level coordination in Washington.

The release of the joint fact sheet could be further delayed, as South Korea will need to review the U.S. draft once Washington sends it back to Seoul.

There also remains a possibility that the two sides have yet to fully reach common ground on key security issues, particularly on how to allow Seoul to produce its own fuel for nuclear submarines.

That would require either a revision of their nuclear energy pact or the signing of a separate agreement. Washington holds the power to grant Seoul consent to enrich uranium for use in nuclear-powered submarines.

The delay in releasing the fact sheet has also held up the allies' announcement of the outcome of their annual security talks, held earlier this week between Ahn and US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth.

The two defence chiefs discussed key alliance issues, including South Korea's bid to retake wartime operational control from the U.S. and its plans to increase defence spending -- details that must align with what will be stated in the joint fact sheet.

