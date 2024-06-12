Delegation of Seychelles' pilgrims arrive in Mecca for performing Hajj at expense of UAE President

Dubai [UAE], June 12 (ANI/WAM): A delegation of pilgrims from the Republic of Seychelles have arrived in Mecca to perform Hajj at the expense of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat and Head of the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office, accompanied by Mohamed Saeed Al Neyadi, Director-General of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments and Deputy Head of the Office, visited the pilgrims in their residence.

The UAE officials warmly welcomed the delegation with a special reception. Dr. Al Darei extended his best wishes for a comfortable and fulfilling pilgrimage experience, emphasising their ease and peace of mind throughout the rituals.

Dr. Al Darei reassured the Seychelles' delegation of the office's unwavering commitment to their safety, adding that they will provide them with everything necessary to ensure a smooth and secure pilgrimage journey in the holy cities. (ANI/WAM)

