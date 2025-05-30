"Delegation that PM Modi has sent is having an impact," All-Party Delegation member says

Copenhagen [Denmark], May 30 : Former Union Minister MJ Akbar, who is a part of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the remarks made by Denmark's side showed their support to India.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad too, while talking tosaid that they had a wonderful meeting with the Denmark's side. The delegation met Christian Friis Bach, Chairperson of Danish Parliament's Foreign Policy Committee, and Danish MP Trine Pertou Mach.

"The recent Pahalgam terror attack was a brutal form, barbaric form of communal terrorism of the kind that Europe had also witnessed...The remarks that they made were enough to show that the mission that the delegation Prime Minister has sent is having an impact," Akbar said.

Prasad while talking tosaid, "We had a wonderful meeting with him. He understood the problem of terrorism, conveyed his views and Denmark was the first to convey solidarity...He understood India's position. We thank him from the core of our hearts."

The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, arrived in Denmark on Friday. Indian Ambassador to Copenhagen, Manish Prabhat, received the delegation.

The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation was given a detailed briefing by Prabhat on India-Denmark bilateral relations of "Green Strategic Partnership", shared values and issues of mutual concern, including the challenge of combating terrorism globally.

The delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, M J Akbar, Ghulam Ali Khatana and Samik Bhattacharya; Amar Singh from Congress MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena (UBT) and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in France, the UK, Germany, the EU, Italy and Denmark.

