Delhi: India, Australia hold 7th round of dialogue on disarmament, non-proliferation

New Delhi [India], August 12 : The 7th round of India-Australia Dialogue on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation, and Export Control was held on Tuesday in New Delhi, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The two sides discussed developments in the areas of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, outer space security-related matters, conventional weapons, including AI in the military domain and multilateral export control regimes.

The Dialogue facilitated enhanced mutual understanding and appreciation of national perspectives and global developments on non-proliferation and disarmament issues, which will contribute to the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as per the statement.

The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs and the Australian delegation was led by Vanessa Wood, Ambassador for Arms Control and Counter-Proliferation, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the statement said.

Earlier on March 30, 2021, the sixth round of India-Australia Dialogue on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Export Control was held virtually on Tuesday, wherein the two sides discussed contemporary issues of mutual interest.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both countries exchanged views on issues in the areas of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, conventional weapons, outer space security and strategic export control.

The dialogue facilitated enhanced mutual understanding and appreciation of national perspectives and global developments on non-proliferation and disarmament issues that will contribute to the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the MEA statement said.

Meanwhile, Australian Army Chief Lt General Simon Stuart arrived in New Delhi for an official visit. On Monday, he met the senior leadership of the Indian Armed Forces.

The Australian Army Chief will travel to Agra tomorrow to visit the 50 (Independent) Parachute Brigade, also known as the Shatrujeet Brigade, a specialised airborne formation of the Indian Army headquartered in Agra.

It is known for its rapid deployment capabilities and is directly under the command of the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO). The brigade is composed of airborne battalions, artillery batteries, a field hospital, signal and engineer units, making it a self-contained, highly mobile force.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor