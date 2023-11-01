Demi Moore sizzles in black bikini under a waterfall

Los Angeles, Nov 1 Actress Demi Moore stunned fans as she highlighted her gym-honed frame in a teeny black bikini as she posed under a breathtaking waterfall at the mouth of Deer Creek.

The actress was all smiles as she reflected on a life-changing eight-day trip down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon with a group of her besties, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The 60-year-old model took to Instagram to share snaps from her outdoor adventure, showing off her incredible washboard abs as she threw her arms in the air while getting soaked underneath a massive waterfall.

Sharing a carousel of fun times and astonishing views, Demi wrote: “Back in September, I had the opportunity to journey through the Grand Canyon on the Colorado River alongside so many beautiful souls. We laughed, cried and formed lifelong bonds that I will hold close to my heart forever.”

She continued: "I will never truly be able to describe the many ways that this recent nature immersion has impacted me. Standing on the banks of the Colorado River as we all took in its magnificence and beauty, I was reminded of the urgent need to preserve and protect this vital lifeline."

As per Mirror.co.uk, in the photo dump, Demi looked radiant and youthful as she and her friends trekked the wilderness together.

On her memorable journey, the former ‘Ghost’ star was seen white water rafting down a river, dancing and laughing on top of a mountain, and posing at the top of a steep cliff surrounded by rocks. Demi was joined by fellow actress, Emily Osment, Alex Cornell du Houx, River Morgan, Karolina Vidales, Andezu Orionzi, Tiyana Blackeagle and Emma Robbins on her exciting expedition.

